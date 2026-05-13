/Kashmir’s liquor shop debate intensifies: Political rift, religious opposition, and civil society unite against alcohol sales

Srinagar: The growing controversy over liquor shops in Kashmir has sparked a fierce political, religious, and social debate across the Valley, with opposition parties, clerics, trade bodies, and civil society organisations demanding a complete ban on alcohol sales.

The issue escalated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended the government’s position, stating that liquor shops exist for those “whose religion permits it” and that “no one is forcing anyone” to consume alcohol. His remarks triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties and religious leaders, who accused the government of ignoring Kashmir’s religious and cultural sensitivities.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a signature campaign demanding a complete ban on liquor sales in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior party leaders, including Iltija Mufti, accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of failing to take concrete steps despite public opposition to alcohol sales.

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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the National Conference government cannot shift responsibility onto previous coalition governments.

“PDP was in government twice, and both times we were part of an alliance. Unlike the National Conference, we never had a majority on our own,” Mehbooba Mufti said. “They have nearly 50 MLAs and govern with their own mandate. During the campaign, they promised to shut down liquor shops once they come to power.”

She further argued that the government’s reluctance to impose a ban was linked to revenue dependence. Referring to Jammu and Kashmir’s power sector, she said several hydroelectric projects had been transferred to the NHPC over the years, weakening the region’s financial independence.

“Our biggest source of revenue should have been our power projects,” she said. “Had these projects remained with Jammu and Kashmir, we would not have been so dependent on revenue from liquor sales.”

The controversy intensified after rumours circulated on social media claiming that the government was planning to approve new liquor vends in Kashmir. The Chief Minister’s Office dismissed the reports as “fake propaganda.” However, remarks by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah added fuel to the debate when he stated that alcohol could be banned “in two minutes” if the Central government compensated Jammu and Kashmir for the resulting revenue loss.

Religious organizations have also intensified their campaign against liquor sales. Clerics from multiple communities argue that alcohol is incompatible with Kashmir’s religious and cultural ethos and warn that it acts as a gateway to drug addiction and broader social decay.

Religious leaders questioned how the government could simultaneously promote the “Drug-Free J&K” or “Nasha Mukt Abhiyan” campaign while permitting alcohol trade in the region.

Business and trade organisations have also joined the chorus demanding stricter action. Tariq Ghani, president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, called for a united stand against both drugs and alcohol.

“Alcohol has destroyed countless families,” Ghani said. “All political parties, the administration, and the government must come together on this issue. If there is political will, alcohol can be banned entirely.” He urged the government to launch a dedicated anti-alcohol campaign similar to the ongoing anti-drug initiatives in the Union Territory.

Despite mounting pressure, the government maintains that no new liquor shops have been opened and argues that alcohol consumption remains a matter of personal choice. Officials also warn that a total prohibition could encourage smuggling, bootlegging, and illegal trade while reducing government revenue and affecting the tourism-driven economy.

However, tourism stakeholders in Srinagar have strongly rejected the argument that alcohol sales are necessary for tourism. Many traders insist that tourists visit Kashmir for its natural beauty, culture, and hospitality, and not for liquor access.

Manzoor Pakhtoon, president of the Houseboat Association, said linking tourism with alcohol was misleading. “There are several dry states in the country that continue to attract large numbers of tourists,” he said. “Tourism can thrive through culture, natural beauty, and hospitality, not through alcohol sales.”

He also expressed concern about the impact of alcohol on young people, calling for collective efforts by society and the government to discourage harmful addictions.

As the debate deepens, civil society groups across Kashmir are now preparing to launch a Valley-wide anti-alcohol and anti-drug movement in coordination with religious organisations. The campaign, which organisers describe as a movement for “societal protection,” aims to pressure the government into shutting down liquor vends across the region.

With political parties trading accusations, religious leaders escalating protests, and civil society mobilising public opinion, the controversy over liquor sales has evolved into one of the most emotionally charged public debates in Kashmir in recent years.