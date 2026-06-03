/What do Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have in common? The actor reveals the surprising answer

Actor Ali Fazal, known for his diverse and impactful performances, recently opened up about his creative partnership with his wife and actor Richa Chadha, highlighting how both of them are driven by a shared passion for meaningful storytelling and memorable characters.

Having individually built strong filmographies with roles that have resonated with audiences, Ali and Richa have, over the years, become part of characters that have found a lasting place in pop culture.

From Richa’s iconic Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey franchise to Ali’s much-loved Guddu Pandit in the Mirzapur universe, the duo has consistently gravitated towards roles that stand out.

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Speaking about this shared journey, Ali Fazal said, "Richa and I have always been actors who are drawn to good characters first. For us, it’s never really been about fitting into a certain image or chasing conventional paths it’s always been about finding roles that challenge us and stay with the audience. I think we’ve both been very fortunate in that sense."

Ali further adds, "When you look at something like Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey or Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur, these are characters that have gone beyond the screen and become a part of pop culture. That’s a very special feeling as an actor, because it means the audience has truly connected with what you’ve created."

Ali continues, "There’s also a certain mutual understanding we share when it comes to our choices. We both respect the process and the unpredictability of this profession. Sometimes it’s about taking risks, sometimes it’s about being patient, but ultimately it’s about honesty in storytelling."

Ali concludes, "I think we’ve been lucky to be part of the stories and characters that people remember, quote, and revisit. That’s something every actor hopes not to just success, but relevance that lasts beyond the moment. And if we can continue to be part of narratives that leave that kind of impact, that’s the goal.”