/'Revoke their licenses': Trump lashes out at TV networks that skipped his speech

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jul 16) that television networks choosing not to broadcast his national address should have their broadcasting licenses revoked, after several major US networks opted against airing the speech on their main channels.

"TV channels not covering the speech should have their licenses revoked," Trump said during his prime-time address, which focused on election security and claims of a stolen election just four months before the US midterm elections.

Why did channels skip the Trump speech?

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The decision by several broadcasters comes against the backdrop of Trump's long-running criticism of US media and his repeated, unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Some Democrats, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had urged networks not to broadcast the speech, arguing that Trump could repeat debunked allegations about election fraud.

The speech also unfolded amid heightened tensions between the administration and major media companies. ABC's parent company, Disney, is facing FCC inquiries, while FCC Chair Brendan Carr has also launched investigations involving NBC and Comcast. Carr said on Wednesday that he believes broadcast networks should carry Trump's remarks, saying Americans "have every right to be able to get" the speech over the airwaves.

ABC said it would stream the address on ABC News Live and air it on ABC News Radio, but not on its main broadcast network. NBC took a similar approach, saying the speech would air on its streaming platform, NBC News NOW, rather than on its primary television channel. CNN said it would monitor the address for news coverage while making a live feed available on its website and subscription streaming service, rather than carrying it on its main cable network.

‘All the more reason’

White House, however, sought to pressure major US television networks to air the speech live. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier said Trump may address the situation in Iran and the US economy during the speech, calling that "all the more reason" for networks to air it live.