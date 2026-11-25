Ramayana: Part 1 has moved one step closer to nomination in the Visual Effects category at the 99th Academy Awards. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the magnum opus stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles and has been backed by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash. The film got a worldwide release on November 5 this year. Now, according to reports, the Indian mythological epic has found a place among 20 films that have advanced to the next round of voting in the Oscars’ Visual Effects race.

The news comes a day after the film secured a spot in the Critics Choice Awards 2027. Nitesh Tiwari's epic secured places in two technical categories at the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced its shortlists on November 23, placing the Indian production among several high-profile international films. The film has been recognised in the Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design categories.

Visual effects supervisor Dan Glass has been credited for the film's presence in the VFX category.

Ramayana on the Oscars long list for Visual Effects

The film joins a competitive field that includes major Hollywood titles such as Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Supergirl, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Academy's Visual Effects Branch reportedly selected the 20 contenders ahead of the shortlist voting stage.

Ramayana’s inclusion in the list was reported by Variety. However, the list has not been made public by the Academy so far.

The film is part of a diverse line-up that also includes Godzilla Minus Zero, Project Hail Mary, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Jumanji: Open World, Moana, Wildwood, and Backrooms.

Now members of the Academy will vote among the 20 films to determine the 10-film Visual Effects shortlist, which is scheduled to be announced on December 15.

Following presentations by the shortlisted teams, Academy members will vote to decide the final nominees. The nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be unveiled on January 21, while the ceremony will take place on March 14 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

About Ramayana

Based on the Hindu mythological epic, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, whose character was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first instalment.