India’s armed forces must be ready to operate when satellite navigation, communications or command networks are disrupted. That was the common message from Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani (CDS) and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia (VCAS) at Defence Partnership Days 2026, held at the Indian Army’s Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

“We must prepare for environments in which position, navigation or satellites are denied,” the CDS said. VCAS made the broader case for keeping forces operational under disruption. “It’s important to have redundancy options,” he said in his address. He added, “The defence forces must ensure they have redundancy options to be able to function in an environment where such capabilities are degraded or denied.”

A threat assessment or a lesson from war?

I asked my panel whether the emphasis on network denial reflected lessons from ongoing wars or if it is a threat assessment. “I think it is both,” replied retired Lt Gen S. K. Saini, former Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He said electronic disruption predated recent wars, but those conflicts had made it an “operational imperative” for military systems to keep working through interference.

Lt Gen Harsh Chibber, Director General of Information Systems at Army Headquarters, explained what that means for equipment design. “And electronic warfare, therefore, remains primary in our considerations when we are designing a system,” he said. He called for systems that can keep operating at reduced capacity, avoiding “catastrophic failure” and allowing for “graceful degradation”.

The China context

The Pentagon’s 2025 China Military Power Report assesses that China already fields ground-based jammers and likely intends to field space-based systems capable of spoofing satellite navigation signals. That is a separate U.S. assessment.