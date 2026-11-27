Evil persisted in ancient times, and people employed different ways to fight it. Now we have proof of one such ritual practised by the Egyptians nearly 3,000 years ago. Researchers have found burned and punctured papyrus fragments in an Egyptian temple revealing that the priests cursed and stabbed using what is known as the "Apophis ritual." Apophis is considered the god of chaos and darkness who ventured out in the night through the underworld to threaten the sun god Ra and plunge the world into darkness.

Till now, there was no detailed account of the Apophis ritual, how widely it was practised, or if it even happened. There was only one detailed account till now, in a manual dating to the late fourth century BC. Egyptologists have since been looking for more physical evidence to understand more about the ritual.

Egyptian temple revealed evidence of the dark magic



A team of researchers were carrying out excavations at a temple in the ancient city of Thebes where they found 40 charred and pierced papyrus fragments in a trash dump outside the temple’s northern enclosure wall. They were badly damaged but carried details of a ritual to destroy Apophis. "These tiny fragments give us a new indication of how widespread curse rituals were in ancient Egypt," Fredrik Hagen, professor of Egyptology at the University of Copenhagen and lead author of the study, said in a statement.



Further analysis confirmed that the rituals were part of the regular practices at the temple. "A quick look at references to the ritual in other contexts also shows that it was widely used outside temples, and that it was a common feature of Egyptian culture more broadly," Hagen added. They also found that the Apophis ritual was not practised only by the religious leaders. In fact, it was far more common than previously believed.

The team said many people who were not priests had access to magical rituals and functioned as magicians and healers. People visited scribes for help in performing magic, both for protection and for attacking others. "That includes the curse rituals that we can now see were far more widespread than previously thought," Hagen said.

The mythology of Apophis and Ra

This is rare evidence of the Egyptian ceremony "Apophis ritual" practised to defeat the evil deity. The priests used curses, stabbing, and fire as part of the ritual, as detailed in a study published in the Journal of the Egyptian Language and Antiquities. According to ancient Egyptian mythology, Apophis tried to stop the Sun from rising in the morning. It followed Ra when it travelled through the underworld at night. If Apophis had proved successful, it would have destroyed the natural order of things.