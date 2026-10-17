/Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transferred to new prison amid reports of special privileges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been transferred to a different federal correctional facility. He is now being held at FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania instead of FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The update arrives weeks after questions were raised about his living conditions behind bars and alleged access to prohibited items.

As per a report by AP, a source confirmed the transfer on Friday.

The Pennsylvania prison lies roughly 250 kilometres from New York City, near the town of Williamsport, and houses inmates in a low-security setting. The US Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed that the 56-year-old rapper had been transferred but did not disclose the reasons for the decision.

Diddy’s spokesperson on the transfer

Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, addressed the move, saying, "Decisions about inmate placement are made by the BOP, and we are not in a position to speak to the circumstances surrounding this transfer,” Engelmayer said. “Sean remains focused on moving forward, and we hope that his time at the new facility will be productive and without unnecessary disruption," as quoted by BBC.

Reports about the transfer

The transfer comes after a report last month alleged that Combs had retained certain aspects of his wealthy lifestyle.

According to the report, the music mogul allegedly had access to Hennessy cognac and a prohibited mobile phone. It also claimed that other inmates had been paid to cook for him, clean his living space, make his bed and provide massages. The report further alleged that he used the phone to browse social media and view nude selfies of a former girlfriend.

Separately, TMZ reported on Wednesday that Combs had been injured in a confrontation with another inmate and taken outside the prison for medical treatment. However, the Bureau of Prisons rejected the claim, saying “The story you are referring to is false and did not happen,” as quoted by AP.

Combs is serving a sentence of four years and two months after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was sentenced in October that year.