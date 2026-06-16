/Dawn Richard's lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs dismissed- Details inside

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently serving his prison sentence, is grabbing headlines once again. In a new development, a lawsuit which was filed by singer Dawn Richard has reportedly suffered a legal setback, as it has been dismissed by a federal judge. Let's delve in to know more details about the case and his connection to Dawn Richard.

Details of Dawn Richard's lawsuit dismissed

A US District Judge Katherine Polk Failla has reportedly dismissed Dawn Richard's sexual abuse and breach of contract lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. It has dismissed all 18 of Richard's causes of action against Combs, as most of the claims are outside the statute of limitations. But, the judge ruled out one of Richard's complaints, in which the heart of her case under an alleged violation of New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violation Protection Law should only be dismissed without prejudice, allowing for Richard to refile in state court.

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Judge Polk Failla wrote in her order, "The Court’s resolution of the instant motion exists independently of its disapprobation of the factual allegations, which, if true, are execrable. The court is, of course, compelled to follow the law."

What is the case of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Dawn Richard?

Singer Dawn Richard's civil lawsuit against Combs was filed in 2024, detailing harrowing accusations of sexual assault, harassment, physical confinement and withheld pay. Reportedly, Richard has also claimed that Combs groped her on multiple occasions, trapped her in a locked car as a punishment, and repeatedly deprived her and her bandmates of food and sleep.

Richard had earlier testified during Combs' federal criminal trial that she witnessed him physically attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and that Combs threatened her life to force her silence.

Who is Dawn Richard?

Dawn Richard is a renowned American singer, songwriter and dancer from New Orleans. She rose to fame as a member of the MTV-formed girl group named Danity Kane. Following the disbandment of Danity Kane, she joined forces with Diddy and Kalenna Harper to form the trio Diddy – Dirty Money, releasing the hit album Last Train to Paris in 2010.