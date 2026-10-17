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  • /Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara’s Keran sector, search operation underway

Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara’s Keran sector, search operation underway

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 09:33 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 09:33 IST
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara’s Keran sector, search operation underway

Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara’s Keran sector, search operation underway Photograph: (Credit: ANI/File Photo)

Story highlights

Security forces launched a search operation to track down suspected infiltrators and clarify the circumstances.

Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jumgund area of Keran sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday morning, sources said. According to sources, alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC during the early hours and challenged the suspected infiltrators, triggering a brief exchange of fire.

Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to track down any suspected infiltrators and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details are awaited, and official confirmation by the Indian Army is yet to be received.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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