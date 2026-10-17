/Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara’s Keran sector, search operation underway

Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jumgund area of Keran sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday morning, sources said. According to sources, alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC during the early hours and challenged the suspected infiltrators, triggering a brief exchange of fire.
Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to track down any suspected infiltrators and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Further details are awaited, and official confirmation by the Indian Army is yet to be received.