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Nabi and Kamboj share 6 wickets to bowl out NZ A for 317; Jaiswal, Rahul flop in 2nd Innings

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 08:58 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 08:59 IST
Nabi and Kamboj share 6 wickets to bowl out NZ A for 317; Jaiswal, Rahul flop in 2nd Innings

India A quicks bowl out NZ A for 317; Jaiswal, Rahul flop in 2nd Innings Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi took 3 wickets each as NZ A were bowled out for 317. India A end Day 2 at 10/2 after Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul fall early.

India A bowlers toiled hard for returns on day two of the ongoing 1st Unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln, with seamers Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi picking up three wickets each. Akash Deep chipped in with two wickets, while Mukesh Choudhary and Washington Sundar took one apiece as India A dismissed the hosts for 317 in their first innings. New Zealand took a lead of 204 runs in this first of three four-day games.

The visitors were dismissed for 113 in the first innings.

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Resuming play at 135 for three, New Zealand A lost two quick wickets inside the first hour, with opener Curtis Heaphy (44) and Matthew Boyle (17) returning to the pavilion. CSK quick Kamboj starred with the ball early on the second day by dismissing the two.

Keeper-batter Matthew Hay and Dean Foxcroft added 43 for the sixth wicket before Akash Deep removed Hay to pick up his first wicket on his return to the A side for this shadow tour. Kamboj picked his third for the innings by removing Simon Keene for four before Sundar accounted for Foxcroft, who completed a crucial fifty for 51 off 79 balls.

A game-changing 42 off 67 balls by Kristian Clarke kept New Zealand A’s nose in front, only for Akash Deep to dismiss him for his second of this game so far.

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IND A Openers fail in 2nd Innings

After scoring 17 in the first innings, Indian Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for just five off nine balls in the second innings. Undone by extra bounce from Keene, Jaiswal tried to duck it, only for the ball to hit his bat and fly to the keeper.

KL Rahul, his opening partner, also departed on a single-digit score, as Sheat bowled him for four, leaving India reeling at 10 for two in the second innings at one stage.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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