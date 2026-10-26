/Houthi drones, missiles turn Saudi troop gathering into killing field | Gravitas

The war in West Asia is escalating. The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition claimed to have destroyed four ballistic missile launchers in Sanaa as well as missile depots and tunnels used by the Houthis.

On the other hand, the Iran-backed group claimed a ballistic missile strike on key military bases in Saudi Arabia and Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

Now, this assumes significance, as this airport resumed its operations at two terminals only yesterday.

It had halted operations on October 10 after a deadly Houthi attack killed 13 people and wounded more than 300 others.

The Houthis said they launched a drone attack on crude oil pumping stations in Saudi as well.

This is not all.

The Iran-backed group also claimed to have shot down the Wing Loong II combat drone allegedly used by Saudi Arabia to carry out operations in Taiz province.

Manufactured by China, this unmanned combat aerial vehicle is used for both reconnaissance and precision strikes.

It can carry a range of weapons, including air-to-surface missiles and laser-guided bombs.

In the latest from the battlefield, Houthis released footage of what it described as drone strikes on Saudi Arabian officers, soldiers and vehicles in the cities of Najran and Jazan.

The group also claimed a ballistic missile attack on Saudi troops and weapon depots in Yemen's Aden and Lahij provinces.

A day earlier too, Houthis attacked the Riyadh airport.

It also claimed to have conducted a strike on the King Khalid air base in the city of Khamis Mushait and a Saudi border guard naval base in Jazan.

On its part, Saudi said that it intercepted and destroyed 12 missiles and two drones launched targeting the Riyadh region.

A Saudi citizen and an Asian resident were injured by debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles.

Three residential buildings and seven vehicles were damaged as well.

Meanwhile, Saudi state media showed visuals of damage to buildings and vehicles in Khamis Mushait following the interception of a Houthi-fired cruise missile.

The visuals show burnt military vehicles, and rubble can be seen all around at an ice factory in Taiz.

The Houthis blamed the Saudi-led coalition for this damage.

As the war continues unabated, questions are being raised about Saudi's intelligence failures and its ability to stop increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Take the October 19 Houthi attack for instance, where at least 75 security personnel were killed at the Al-Alam military training camp in Yemen's Shabwa province.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Houthis surveilled this base for days using drones before mounting the attack.

At this site, Saudi Arabian officers were set to train recruits of the Yemeni security forces and police.

According to the report, intelligence leaks, inadequate surveillance, and insufficient missile defence systems are being touted as key factors contributing to casualties on this scale.

It also showcases the challenge faced by Riyadh in safeguarding its troops and military facilities, despite substantial military spending.

Now, even as Iran and Houthis are close allies, Mecca Pact signatories Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan met Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss regional coordination.

This also comes at a time when the region is on tenterhooks in the wake of the U.S. and Israel potentially resuming their military campaign against Iran.

In another key development, Egypt's parliament authorised its military to help defend Saudi Arabia against any external aggression.

This raises a key question.