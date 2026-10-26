Equities or gold: How Kwala Intel approaches the investment dilemma

Do you daydream about kicking off your investing journey without actually knowing where to start? For many investors in India, the first big dilemma is simple: should hard-earned money go into the stock market, or is the traditional inflation-beating comfort of gold a better option instead? Equities promise long-term wealth creation, while gold offers reassurance during volatile times. But zeroing in on how to strike the right balance is never easy for most!

That is where Kwala Intel is attempting to make the process simpler. Built for Wall Street’s NYSE and Nasdaq, the AI-powered market intelligence platform has now arrived for Dalal Street investors. It brings conversational, data-led market research to Dalal Street.

Here's how Kwala Intel responded when asked a direct question: should one invest in the stock market right now or is gold a better option?

The 65:35 equity: Gold answer

The platform analysed real-time market data and valuation metrics, including price-to-earnings ratios, and presented its response through a clear visual report. Instead of offering a one-sided answer, it suggested a balanced allocation: 65 per cent in Indian equities and 35 per cent in gold.

According to the platform, equities remain the stronger route to long-term wealth creation, while gold acts as a hedge that provides a protective cushion during market swings.

Kwala Intel suggests not choosing one asset over the other, but instead maintaining a sensible balance between the two.

Kwala Intel lets you research without complex jargon!

Kwala Intel enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions. Users can ask questions about stocks, charts, technical indicators, company fundamentals, and portfolio holdings in everyday language, without navigating multiple research pages or wrestling with complex terminology. The platform offers unlimited AI chat access at Rs 199 per month, positioning itself as an affordable research companion for beginners, long-term investors, and traders alike. Analysing real-time market data and P/E ratios (valuation metrics), Kwala Intel explained the right allocation for your portfolio through a clear pie chart:

65% Indian equities: According to Kwala Intel, if you are making a new investment now, you should put about 65 per cent of your total investment amount into the Indian stock market, as equities are the strongest route to wealth creation over the long term.

35% gold: The remaining 35 per cent is recommended for investment in gold. Gold acts as a ‘hedge’ -- a protective shield -- in your portfolio, keeping your money safe during market ups and downs.

The Kwala Intel-suggested 65:35 split (equities:gold) makes it clear that you don’t need to completely reject either option; rather, maintaining the right balance between the two is the sensible approach.

What Makes Kwala Intel Special

Retail investors often park their funds blindly based on market rumours or tips from others. Kwala Intel is here to change this very trend.

Ask questions in your own language: You don't need to struggle with complex financial terms in any language. You can ask your questions in your preferred language simply by speaking into the mic or typing.

Unbiased analysis: This tool delivers accurate and impartial answers based on live market signals and a company's actual financial health.

Pocket-friendly pricing: Instead of paying hefty fees to financial advisors, you can get unlimited AI stock research for just Rs 199 per month.

Don't just listen, verify on Kwala Intel