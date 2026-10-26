/Medvedev says Trump should have Zelensky 'assassinated' - 'Take care of this unfortunate little problem'

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday suggested that Donald Trump should have Volodymyr Zelensky assassinated. Medvedev, who is a close ally of Vladimir Putin, said in a public statement that he should "summon the secretary of war and the CIA director and tell them to take care of this 'unfortunate little problem,'" according to The Moscow Times.

"After all, the man does far more damage to Trump's real interests than all the fallout from Trump's imaginary grievances against Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran combined," he added.

Medvedev currently serves as Putin's deputy on the Kremlin's security council. He further said that the "how, where, or by what means" is irrelevant. He tried to instigate Trump into taking the step by trying to insinuate him against Zelensky. Medvedev said that Zelensky allegedly insults Trump and demands money and weapons from the United States. He accused Zelensky of refusing to accept proposals for peace talks.

He also accused Zelensky of embezzling American aid and of creating an environment of possible nuclear conflict between Russia and NATO. Medvedev also slammed Ukraine for strikes on Russian oil refineries. He did not provide any evidence for the accusations made against Ukraine and Zelensky.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for over four years. The assassination appeal comes as Russia accused Ukraine of using lethal British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles and drones to strike a defence facility in Yelets, Liptsek region. The establishment is a critical producer of batteries and accumulators for missile systems, aviation, and other military hardware.

Medvedev accuses Zelensky of harbouring a ‘grudge’ against Trump

Medvedev's latest move is an attempt to turn Trump against Zelensky. He made several nasty and unsubstantiated comments, including saying that Zelensky holds a "major grudge" against the US president "and is being downright disrespectful to him at every turn." His other accusation was that the Ukrainian president "pestered Trump like a fat green fly, rudely demanding money and weapons to keep the war against Russia going".