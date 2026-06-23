/Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor's divine transformation as Vithabai Narayangaonkar sparks excitement | Watch

After making several rounds online following its unexpected leak from the theatrical screenings of Cocktail 2, the makers of Eetha have finally unveiled the teaser, which created buzz online on Tuesday. Showcasing Shraddha Kapoor in a divine avatar of legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai, the 2-minute-and-4-second teaser sparked curiosity and excitement among cinephiles.

Eetha teaser out!

Featuring a striking transformation of Shraddha Kapoor as Eetha, the teaser of the biographical drama has generated massive buzz.

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The clip begins with an angry crowd shouting and demanding Eetha to come on stage to perform and entertain them. The visuals then shift to Vithabai, who is seen struggling backstage in agony as she endures intense labour pain.

Soon after giving birth, the Lavani artiste continues to carry forward her commitment to her art form and returns to the stage to perform. Making a powerful comeback, she delivers a heart-thumping dialogue about the principles of life. Towards the end, she says in Hindi, "Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi" (If I die lying down, I will be called a helpless woman, but if I die while dancing, I will become an inspiration).

Fans' reaction

Soon after the teaser dropped, netizens flooded social media, expressing their excitement and admiration for Shraddha Kapoor's powerful transformation and performance. One user predicted the performance of Shraddha Kapoor as a national award winner and jotted, "National award loading." Another fan wrote, "The best teaser I have seen in 2026 so far."

One more user praised Kapoor's acting skills while writing, "Stree turning to EETHA. Shraddha Kapoor's elevation level." Another fan commented, "What a performance, Shraddha, lady superstar." One more user left a comment, "Queen of Bollywood Shraddha Kapoor."

About Eetha