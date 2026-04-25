Is Aashiqui 2 re-releasing in theatres? Shraddha Kapoor's reacts

After 13 years, one of the most iconic cult romantic films, Aashiqui 2, is back in the news amid rumours of a theatrical re-release. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in breakthrough roles that significantly shaped their careers. What fueled the buzz is the actress’s reaction to the possible comeback of the film on the big screen.

Is Aashiqui 2 re-releasing?

The project of Mohit Suri is considered one of his most successful and was seen as a turning point in his career. Adding to the buzz, actress Shraddha Kapoor has sparked fresh discussion after expressing her desire to watch the film again on the big screen.

How did Shraddha Kapoor react?

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Amid the ongoing buzz, one of her old clips features Shraddha Kapoor sharing her thoughts on the re-release of the film, which gave her a breakthrough. She said, "I think yeh bahut hi brilliant idea hai. Main producers ko yeh suggest karungi. Kyunki mujhe bhi ise dobara bade parde par dekhna hai. This is a really good idea." (I think this is a brilliant idea. I will recommend it to the producers because I also want to see it again on the big screen. This is a really good idea.)

Her immense joy and enthusiasm quickly caught the attention of fans, and the buzz around the film reignited 13 years after its original release.

However, there has been no official word from the makers regarding any such plans so far.

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