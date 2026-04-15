/Confirmed! Mohit Suri reunites with Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda for a new romance drama

It’s official. A day after we reported that Mohit Suri and Ahaan Panday are reuniting for a new romance drama, YRF on Wednesday announced the film. The good news is that even Aneet Padda is now on board. After the phenomenal success of Saiyaara, which became the all-time highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema, the celebrated team of director Mohit Suri, producer Akshaye Widhani (CEO of Yash Raj Films) and breakout Gen Z stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite for an intense romance.

The untitled film promises a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies.

Saiyaara team reunites

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On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X and wrote, “'SAIYAARA' TEAM REUNITES – THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT IS HERE... The #Saiyaara team is back... Director #MohitSuri, producer #AkshayeWidhani, and lead stars #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda join forces once again for a brand-new project – an intense romantic drama, enriched with soul-stirring music. The yet-untitled film, backed by #YRF, will go on floors later this year and is NOT titled #Saiyaara2.

Saiyaara’s success

Released to unprecedented acclaim and audience love, YRF’s Saiyaara emerged as one of the defining musical blockbusters of its time. It collected a staggering 338 crore nett in India & about 580 crore gross worldwide — an extraordinary achievement for a romantic musical with absolute newcomers. Its soul-stirring soundtrack dominated streaming charts for months, even after its release, further reinforcing the film’s pop cultural impact in India and worldwide, especially amongst the youth of today.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the Saiyaara pair, became sweethearts of Gen Z. The duo is set to return with this film, bringing with them the infectious charm, authenticity in acting & scintillating chemistry that made their performances in Saiyaara so memorable.

Mohit Suri says, “It’s always been love stories for me … overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly... so coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting … coming back home .. but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer... excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people as I have always strived for through my films.”

Akshaye Widhani says, “Mohit and our collaboration are built on a shared creative pulse and an ambition to tell stories that touch the hearts of people. With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film — it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan & Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance.”