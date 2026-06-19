/Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha teaser leaked online minutes after it is screened in theatres before Cocktail 2

The first teaser of Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha has leaked online shortly after being screened in theatres before the screening of Cocktail 2, which hit cinema on Friday (June 19). The leaked teaser showed the actress in a bold avatar. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the August release, sparking a lot of buzz online.

Eetha teaser leaked online

Along with the anticipation around Cocktail 2, fans have seen Shraddha Kapoor in her deadly yet powerful avatar in her next project, Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar. Hours after being screened in theatres, the teaser was leaked online. Fans praised the actress in the biographical drama.

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Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha Photograph: (X)

Several clips are circulating online showing a full-fledged teaser playing in theatres before Homi Adajani's Cocktail 2. The viral video shows Shraddha Kapoor as a tamasha and lavani artiste, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, going in labour minutes before her stage performance. In the clip, the actress is then shown returning to the stage, a sequence that has triggered discussion across social media.

Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha Photograph: (X)

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Fans' reaction

As soon as the teaser grabbed attention and went viral, the fans couldn't stop praising the actress for her never-before-seen avatar.

One user wrote, "She nailed it! #Eetha." Another fan wrote, "#ShraddhaKapoor Screen Presence + Ajay Atul BGM Is Literally Gave You Goosebumps. She Can Eat All Nepo Kids In Her Breakfast Only, Absolute Peak Performance."

Another fan praised Kapoor and jotted, "Shraddha Kapoor is back with a bang." One more user wrote, "#Eetha looks solid, and Ajay-Atul seem to have cooked as always."

Another fan shared his reaction on X. He wrote, "peak beauty peak expression peak screen presence shraddha kapoor what on earth is this every frame from eetha looks like a painting come to life."

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