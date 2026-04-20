/Aamir Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to feature in Ashneer Grover’s biopic? Here’s what we know

Has Aamir Khan decided on his next acting project? The actor, who is currently busy promoting his new production Ek Din, which features his son Junaid Khan along with Sai Pallavi, is reportedly set to play controversial entrepreneur Ashneer Grover in a new biopic. What more, reports also claim that the film will have Shraddha Kapoor playing his wife.

Aamir, Shraddha in Ashneer Grover biopic?

According to multiple reports, Aamir Khan has shown interest in the Ashneer Grover biopic and has apparently given a go-ahead to the project. Aamir is impressed by the story of BharatPe’s founder and his role in the world of startups. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It’s in the pre-production stage. It’s also very relatable as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today’s audience.”

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The film will be directed by Rahul Mody, who will be making his debut as a director. Rahul has written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shraddha Kapoor. While there is no official confirmation on this, reports suggest Rahul will be directing and producing the film and has also convinced Shraddha to come on board to play Ashneer’s wife. If it happens, it will pair 61-year-old Aamir Khan and 39-year-old Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time.

Aamir is likely to announce the project soon.

About Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, who gained widespread popularity as a Shark on the first season of Shark Tank India, already has an autobiography. The book is titled Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups. In the past, he had himself confirmed that the movie about him is in the works. His tweet read, “‘Doglapan’ – the autobiography continues to deliver strong numbers even after 15 months. While I have even more intense stories (stranger than fiction) for Doglapan 2.0, we are busy working on the MOVIE for now. Stay tuned.”

Aamir’s biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke