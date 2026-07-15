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From Eetha to Madhubala: Upcoming Bollywood biopics you can’t miss

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 14:25 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 14:25 IST

From Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha to the Madhubala biopic, here’s a look at the upcoming Bollywood biopics set to release in the coming months on the big screen. Based on iconic personalities, these highly anticipated projects are already generating buzz among cinephiles.

Upcoming Bollywood biopics
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Upcoming Bollywood biopics

Bollywood is bringing inspiring true stories to the big screen with a slate of upcoming biopics, including Eetha, Madhubala, Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, and more, celebrating legendary figures from courtrooms to the showbiz industry.

Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story
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Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Directed by Avinash Arun, this is a biographical courtroom drama that traces the defining legal battles of celebrated Indian special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, portrayed by Indian actor Rajkummar Rao. The film explores the immense psychological, political, and emotional stakes behind the historic prosecution of the 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Eetha
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Eetha

Release Date: August 28, 2026

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, the biopic is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk performer. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie explores the highs and lows of the Tamasha artist's life, her immense dedication to folk theatre, her personal sacrifices, and an iconic incident in which she gave birth backstage and returned to perform on stage shortly after.

Madhubala
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Madhubala

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, this is one of the most talked-about biopics. The film will explore the life of Madhubala, including the cinematic peak, personal struggles, her iconic romance with Dilip Kumar, marriage to Kishore Kumar, and her untimely death at the age of 36. As of July 2026, Sara Arjun will be seen in the role of Madhubala.

White
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White

White is an upcoming biopic that centres on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features Vikrant Massey, who will step into the shoes of the renowned Indian spiritual leader, and explores his life as he founded the Art of Living Foundation in 1981. The project is slated for a 2026 release.

V Shantaram
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V Shantaram

Release Date: November 18, 2026

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi as V Shantaram and Tamannaah Bhatia as his second wife, the actress Jayashree, the movie is written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande. The film chronicles the life and cinematic evolution of the legendary Indian filmmaker and social reformer Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre.

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From Eetha to Madhubala: Upcoming Bollywood biopics you can’t miss
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