/From Eetha to Madhubala: Upcoming Bollywood biopics you can’t miss

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, this is one of the most talked-about biopics. The film will explore the life of Madhubala, including the cinematic peak, personal struggles, her iconic romance with Dilip Kumar, marriage to Kishore Kumar, and her untimely death at the age of 36. As of July 2026, Sara Arjun will be seen in the role of Madhubala.