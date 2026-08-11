/Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha postponed! Biopic on Vithabai Narayangaonkar to now release in December

Shraddha Kapoor's highly anticipated film Eetha has witnessed a major release update. The makers have postponed the film from its previously announced release date of August 28, sparking curiosity among fans eager to see Kapoor's transformation into the legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. On August 11 (Tuesday), the makers announced that the much-awaited biographical drama will now hit theatres in December instead of August.

Eetha's new release date

Sharing the announcement of the film's postponed release date, Shraddha Kapoor and the makers took to social media on August 11 to unveil the latest poster. The poster revealed that Eetha, which was earlier slated to release on August 28, will hit theatres on December 4, 2026.

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Along with the poster, the makers also captioned the post, which read, "TOOFAN ke liye taiyaar rehna... kyunki #EETHA aa rahi hai, 4th December ko!"

Eetha teaser leak

The teaser for Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biographical drama Eetha leaked online after debuting in theatres during Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2. The footage quickly went viral across social media platforms such as X and Instagram, generating buzz among fans.

On June 23, the makers officially released the teaser, offering a glimpse into the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The teaser highlights a powerful chapter from her life and showcases her unwavering dedication to her art despite numerous challenges and life hurdles, while also giving audiences a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s striking transformation for the role.

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