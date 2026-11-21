Macaulay Culkin is reportedly gearing up to step back into the shoes of Kevin McCallister, with Disney developing a new instalment of Home Alone.

The project is in its early stages, with the actor expected to reprise the character he first portrayed in the 1990 original and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Macaulay Culkin to star in Home Alone sequel

Filmmakers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have also come aboard, with the duo set to develop the screenplay alongside the actor.

The project will be backed by Rogen and Goldberg's production company, Point Grey, with both filmmakers serving as producers. The duo is also collaborating with Culkin on his vision for the next chapter.

Disney, however, is yet to officially announce the project.

About the new Home Alone film

While the storyline is still under wraps, early reports suggest that the upcoming comedy could explore Kevin's life as an adult and father.

During his A Nostalgic Nite with Macaulay Culkin tour in November 2025, Culkin had expressed his desire to return to the franchise and even drew up a possible storyline.

His concept featured Kevin as a widowed or divorced father raising a child while managing personal and professional duties.

In the proposed story, Kevin would find himself locked outside his own home, with his child refusing to let him in and setting traps to keep him away.

Culkin had also expressed his willingness to revisit the character, saying he “wouldn’t be completely allergic” to the idea if the right project came along.

Chris Columbus reacts to reports about new Home Alone sequel

It also brought renewed attention to the views of Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Home Alone films. Speaking to Variety after reports about the new project emerged, Columbus said he was unaware that Disney was working on another instalment.

The filmmaker also spoke about Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother, Kate McCallister, in the original films. "Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of ‘Home Alone ’. There’s the yin and yang of ‘Home Alone’: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin. Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film,” he said.

O'Hara died on January 30 at the age of 71.

“I think you potentially could still entertain the idea of doing another ‘Home Alone’ with the cast. Not any of these ridiculous follow-ups to the first. And I only say ridiculous because it’s weird with filmmakers. They don’t understand why that cast works so well. It’s always about the cast. It’s like ‘The Goonies.’ It’s about the cast.”

Home Alone franchise

Released in 1990, Home Alone introduced audiences to Kevin McCallister, a young boy accidentally left behind when his family travels to Paris for Christmas. Initially thrilled by having the house to himself, Kevin soon finds himself protecting his home from burglars Harry and Marv, played by Pesci and Stern.

Directed by Columbus and written by John Hughes, the film also featured Catherine O'Hara, John Heard and Robert Blossom. Its success led to the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which brought Culkin back as Kevin.