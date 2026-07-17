/Home Alone 2 actress Brenda Fricker dies at 81, tributes pour in

Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker, celebrated for her unforgettable performances in My Left Foot and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and several other renowned featured projects, has reportedly died at the age of 81. Her death was confirmed by her agent. Condolences and tributes poured in from fans across social media platforms.

What is the main cause of death of Brenda Fricker?

Brenda Fricker's agent Phil Belfield, confirmed her death to the BBC. He said in a statement, "We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

