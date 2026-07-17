/Evil Dead Burn ending explained: What happens to Aunt Polly? Decoding the two post-credit scenes

Evil Dead Burn was released in cinemas in India on July 10. The supernatural horror film dropped in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and garnered positive reviews from netizens. Many praised it for the showcasing as per the genre of the film, including its relentless gore, claustrophobic lakeside setting and dark, toxic family dynamics. The ending of Evil Dead Burn suggests that defeating the Deadites is only a temporary victory. But, with Aunt Polly nowhere to be seen and the revelation of post-credit scenes, it indicates that the Kandarian evil is evolving into a larger, interconnected saga.

Plot of Evil Dead Burn

The scene begins with two individuals having a gala time near a lake, and the scene switches to the ancient Force Awakens, with two immediately being killed. The scene switches to a club birthday celebration, with four members having a blast. However, a couple named Alice and Will have an argument leading to disruption of the party. In anger leaving the party, Will drives the car in which he dies (after being discovered by the ancient force). Alice, now a young widow, arrives at her late husband Will's ancestral home in the countryside for his funeral. The estate is filled with members of Will's family, all mourning his sudden death while trying to reconnect after years apart.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, something begins to feel off after strange noises echo through the old house, unsettling visions plague Alice and the atmosphere is heavy with tension. With unexplained events happening slowly, hinting that an ancient evil has been awakened. As the funeral preparations continue, the supernatural presence grows stronger; one of the relatives unknowingly comes into contact with the evil force linked to the Necronomicon, unleashing the Kandarian demon once again.

Slowly, beginning with Alice's father-in-law and later Will's brother's girlfriend being possessed, the whole family's dark past and hidden resentments begin to surface, which the Deadites use to manipulate and possess other family members against each other. Joseph later reveals that his late grandfather was an occult researcher who spent years tracking down artefacts of wise men and a legendary dagger that has the power to defeat the entity.

As the in-laws transform one by one into Deadites, Alice must find and use the correct ancient dagger. She fights her way through the infected family members, plunging daggers into the Deadite hosts to sever the demonic connection. To break free from the traumatic ties of the house and the violence, Alice eventually sets the property ablaze. The film concludes with a brutal, hard-earned survival rather than a perfect victory, leaving the lingering threat that while the immediate massacre is over, the evil persists.

What happens to Aunt Polly: Decoding mid-credit and post-credit scene

The elderly matriarch, aka the grandmother or Aunt Polly, also got possessed after the Kandarian evil spread through the house. During the climax scene, Alice traps Aunt Polly beneath her stair-lift chair as the house catches fire. As the flames engulf the building, it appears Aunt Polly has died along with the other possessed family members.

However, the first post-credit scene appears that Aunt Polly did not die. She cuts off or tears free her trapped leg to escape the burning house. Once the driver gets close, Aunt Polly reveals she's still possessed by the Deadite and attacks her. This confirms that the Kandarian evil has survived and escaped beyond the family home.

Aunt Polly's survival completely changes the ending. Alice appears to defeat the evil by burning down the house, but the mid-credit scene proves the Deadite curse has simply found a new victim. It sets up the possibility of another outbreak and continues the Evil Dead franchise's tradition that the Kandarian evil is never truly destroyed.

While the post-credit scene showcases a local mortuary/crematorium in which the unclaimed ashes of Evil Dead Rise character Ellie Bixler are being kept. When the manager's daughter is left alone in the room, she looks in a mirror and comes face-to-face with a possessed Ellie, who attacks her and utters one line – 'Mommy is back'.

Will there be a next installment post Evil Dead Burn?

Given the post-credit scenes in Evil Dead Burn, it sets up the next installment, which is officially titled Evil Dead Wrath and is scheduled to release on April 7, 2028. The two scenes expand the franchise's timeline and hint at a connected universe across multiple films.