/Evil Dead actor Bruce Campbell reveals cancer diagnosis: 'Big regrets on my part...'

Bruce Campbell, known for the Evil Dead franchise, has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer, and fans have flooded social media with prayers. The 67-year-old actor shared the news on Tuesday, clarifying that his condition is "treatable" but not "curable."

Taking to X and Instagram, Campbell shared that he wanted to speak about his situation himself. "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that – I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too," he said. "The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change – appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall."

Revealing that several fan conventions scheduled for the summer have been cancelled, he said, "There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand. That’s about it. I’m not trying enlist sympathy – or advice – I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)," the actor added. "Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b***h and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!"

The actor gained fame worldwide with his role as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's the Evil Dead. He also reprised his role in Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness, and later returned to the iconic character in the television series Ash vs Evil Dead.

Additionally, fans also love him for his appearance in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and cult favourites such as Bubba Ho-Tep. Campbell is also an executive producer on the upcoming installment in the franchise, Evil Dead Burn, which is expected to be released later this year.

