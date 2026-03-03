/Eric Dane's official cause of death revealed; Here's what we know

Hollywood actor Eric Dane's tragic death at the age of 53 last month shocked fans and colleagues from the film industry. Eric made his mark in the industry with several roles in several projects, including Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria, Marley & Me and many more. The news of his death comes a year after his revelation of battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Now, the authorities in Los Angeles have revealed the main cause of his death.

What is the official cause of death of Eric Dane?

It has been more than a week since the Euphoria actor died following his battle with ALS. According to a report by E!, his official cause of death was determined to be respiratory failure. Reportedly, Eric's ALS diagnosis, which he had shared last year in April, was listed as the underlying cause of death by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

For the unversed, Eric Dane was recently honoured along with other stars like Rob Reiner, James Van Der Beek, Catharine O'Hara and more in memoriam during the 2026 Actor Awards.

Eric Dane's revelation of battling ALS before his death

Last year, Eric Dane shared his ALS diagnosis. In the Good Morning America show, the actor stated, "I wake up every day, and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening. It's not a dream. I don't think this is the end of my story. I don't feel like this is the end of me."

Prior to this, Dane had said about ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), “I'm grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I can continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and me privacy during this time.”

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells (motor neurons) in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis. It is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The disease progresses gradually, causing symptoms to worsen over time. Currently, there is no cure for ALS, but treatments can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

All about Eric Dane

Eric Dane is an American actor who began playing small roles in television, including Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Roseanne, and Married...with Children, among others. His other notable works include The Basket, X-Men: The Last Stand, Open Water 2: Adrift, Marley & Me, Valentine's Day, Grey Lady, The Ravine, Little Dixie, Americana, and One Fast Move, among others.