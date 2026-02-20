/Grey's Anatomy to X-Men: 8 Must-watch films and shows featuring Eric Dane

Available to watch: JioHotstar

The 2006 superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the X-Men. It is a sequel to X2, which was released in 2003, and the third installment in the X-Men series. It tells the story of a cure to treat mutations being found by Worthington Labs, drawing lines between the X-Men and regular people. The X-Men are horrified by this announcement, and the Magneto-led band prepares to oppose it. Eric Dane appears as Multiple Man: a mutant and thief recruited by the Brotherhood in a prison truck, Madrox has the ability to create a very large number of copies of himself.