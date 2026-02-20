/Grey's Anatomy to X-Men: 8 Must-watch films and shows featuring Eric Dane

American actor Eric Dane gained prominence after being part of multiple roles in the 1990s and 2000s. From playing the role of doctor in the Grey's Anatomy family to playing an FBI special agent in Countdown, here's a look at a few of the films and shows he has been part of.
Born in San Francisco, California, Eric Dane pursued a career in acting after appearing in a school production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. After moving to Los Angeles, Eric played small roles in the television series Saved by the Bell and Married... with Children, among others. Dane's first major feature film appearance was in The Basket. He also appeared in Zoe and X-Men: The Last Stand and starred in Open Water 2.
Available to watch: JioHotstar
The 2006 superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the X-Men. It is a sequel to X2, which was released in 2003, and the third installment in the X-Men series. It tells the story of a cure to treat mutations being found by Worthington Labs, drawing lines between the X-Men and regular people. The X-Men are horrified by this announcement, and the Magneto-led band prepares to oppose it. Eric Dane appears as Multiple Man: a mutant and thief recruited by the Brotherhood in a prison truck, Madrox has the ability to create a very large number of copies of himself.
Available to watch: JioHotstar
Euphoria tells the story of a group of high school students who struggle with drugs, love, social media, and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity. Eric Dane played the role of Cal Jacobs, Nate's closeted bisexual real-estate-venturing father who has a dangerous double life and hidden past.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
The 1998 American fantasy series follows the story of three sisters, who discover that they are descendants of a line of female witches and that they are destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft. Eric Dane played the role of Jason Dean.
Available to watch: JioHotstar
The medical drama follows the story of surgical interns and their supervisors, who embark on a medical journey where they become part of heart-wrenching stories and make life-changing decisions in order to become the finest doctors. Eric Dane plays the role of Dr. Mark Sloan, who was introduced in Season 2 as the former best friend of Derek Shepherd.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The action series tells the story of a crew inside the US Navy missile destroyer who must find a cure for a global viral pandemic that has wiped out over 80% of the world's population. Eric Dane plays the role of Commander, later Captain, and finally Admiral Tom Chandler, the former commanding officer of the USS Nathan James, chief of naval operations, and instructor at the United States Naval Academy.
Available to watch: JioHotstar
The 2022 romance film follows the story of a young couple's relationship that clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Angel, experiencing love for the first time and facing demons that seem insurmountable, runs from the new life she doesn't think she deserves. Eric Dane plays the role of Duke.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Valentine's Day tells about several couples, who face struggles related to their love lives, while others try their best to find love. However, they try to overcome the challenges to make things work. Eric Dane plays the role of Sean Jackson.
Available to watch: Zee5
It tells the story of Mike and Marcus facing their toughest case yet as their late captain's reputation hangs in the balance. Subsequently, they unravel a complex web of cartel connections in a high-stakes mission. Eric Dane plays the role of James McGrath, a former U.S. Army Ranger staff sergeant turned criminal after being captured and tortured by the cartels.