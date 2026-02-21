/DYK Johnny Depp stepped in to support Eric Dane before his death from ALS? Here's what we know

Eric Dane, who made everyone swoon with his role as Dr Mark Sloan, fondly known by his fans as McSteamy from the show Grey's Anatomy, died at the age of 53 after battling ALS for quite some time. According to a report, Johnny Depp had supported the late actor during his final days as an act of generosity.

Johnny Depp's act of friendship for Eric Dane

During Eric Dane's final days, actor Johnny Depp stepped in to support the Grey's Anatomy actor by helping him ease his financial woes. Depp let Dane live in one of his properties in Los Angeles free of charge, as per the report of Page Six.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the same report, a source stated, "Eric had one less thing to worry about. He was living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns on the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could for – but not for rent. Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease the financial burden."

Final days of Eric Dane revealed by his ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart

In an essay for The Cut in December 2025, Eric Dane's ex-wife, Rebecca Gayheart, revealed, "Eric has 24/7 nurses now. The week is divided into 21 shifts. There are times that shifts aren't covered, so I cover them. When Eric went public, so many people reached out to him and to me to express their support."

She further said, "His friends, family, and co-workers really showed up. It was so loving and kind and generous that people wanted to share their resources and their contacts and their experiences."