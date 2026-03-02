/Actor Awards 2026: Harrison Ford gets emotional while accepting Life Achievement Award- 'I struggled for 15 years'

Actor Awards 2026, held on March 1, honoured Harrison Ford, 83, with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award for his remarkable contribution to the entertainment industry for more than six decades. The Hollywood star accepted the award with an emotional speech that deeply touched the audience.

Ford honoured with Life Achievement Award

The award was presented by actor Woody Harrelson, who also happens to be a longtime friend of Ford. Held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Harrelson praised the veteran actor for his amazing screen presence. "Harrison is a true Renaissance man, an iconic actor, a distinguished pilot and a master carpenter who built his own home. There's an indescribable energy he brings to everything he does and every moment he's on screen. And this is just a glimpse of that gritty, unforgettable magnetism," he said as reported by Variety.

The event, through a tribute montage, showcased Ford’s journey in Hollywood, which began with television roles. He has starred in several hits, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

The montage also earned Ford a standing ovation before he took the stage.

Ford's emotional speech

Ford opened his speech with humour and thanked the audience. "I feel incredibly grateful for this kind attention. But to be clear, I also am quite humbled. That said, it is a little weird to be receiving a lifetime achievement award at the half point of my career. It's a little weird isn't it? I'm still a working actor!" he said. Speaking about his journey, the actor said, "I struggled for about 15 years, going from acting job, then carpentry and back to acting, until I finally got a part in a wildly successful film. None of this happened on my own." He credited Star Wars creator George Lucas and Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg for his success. "They were both incredibly persistent, who supported me at a time when I really needed it. I would not be here without them," he shared, as reported by Variety.

Growing emotional, Ford added, "As actors, we get to live many lives. We get to explore ideas that affirm and elevate our shared experience. The stories we tell have a unique capacity to create moments of emotional connection. They bring us together. I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people. Lucky to have work that challenges me. Lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted."