/Best, worst and wierd: All the red carpet looks of 2026 Actor Awards - Jenna Ortega to Emma Stone

The Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, was a star-studded event where several stars struck poses on the red carpet in their best sartorial choices. While some impressed, others made us say "wow", and a few failed to impress. Scroll to check.
The red carpet at the 32nd annual Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, was nothing short of spectacular. With this year’s theme centered on reimagining Hollywood glamour from the 1920s and ’30s, celebrities embraced vintage elegance with bold, modern twists. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles on March 1.
The Wednesday star stepped out in a lacy, lingerie-inspired cream-colored gown by Christian Cowan, complete with a daring thigh-high slit. She accessorized her look with stockings and black heels, leaning into the vintage-glam theme with a modern edge. The look was bold and eye-catching, making her one of the evening’s standout stars.
The 33-year-old British actress looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in a glamorous strapless dress featuring a structured skirt and a triangle-front bodice. She kept her hair simple and opted for subtle makeup, allowing the architectural design of her gown to take center stage. Elegant and refined, her look was effortlessly chic.
Embracing the vintage theme with a dramatic, old-Hollywood-inspired ensembe, Mia Goth looked stunning. Known for her bold fashion choices, she wore a classic lace dress with a sheer covering. With her silhouette and minimal accessories, her look captured the spirit of 1920s and ’30s cinema.
Allison Janney attended the 32nd annual Actor Awards in a stunning white strapless dress featuring a dramatic shoulder detail. The gown was both decent and elegant, perfectly balancing sophistication with glamour.
Parker Posey's choice of outfit for the evening's vintage Hollywood theme didn't impress. She opted for a pink gown with a bow on the neckline and feather trim on the edges. She could have selected something else.
Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, walked the red carpet together. She embraced Hollywood-retro fashion in a purple sleeveless gown. Although the color was striking, the overall look felt slightly off for an evening like this.
The actress arrived in a voluminous Schiaparelli gown. The black dress featured a structured silhouette with dramatic detailing at the back. While the look was bold, it did not impress everyone. She accessorized with diamond jewelry, which was the only striking things in her look.
Host Kristen Bell walked the red carpet in a sparkling sheer gown by Georges Hobeika Couture, and her choice did not disappoint. The V-neckline dress shimmered all over and featured a silver sash that accentuated a pleated skirt. She accessorized with a diamond necklace.