LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary: Sony Pictures' massive 2026 lineup

From Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary: Sony Pictures' massive 2026 lineup

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 11:38 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 11:38 IST

On February 10th, Sony Pictures India announced its lineup for 2026, featuring an amazing range of films that combine sequels of global blockbusters with exciting thrillers. The list includes highly anticipated titles such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jumanji 3, Goat, and many more.

Sony Pictures India 2026 lineup
1 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Sony Pictures India 2026 lineup

Sony’s upcoming slate spans sci-fi thrillers, prestige dramas, animation for all ages, and franchise tentpoles designed for IMAX screens and premium formats. It’s an old-school studio playbook updated for a fragmented, franchise-hungry era.

Goat
2 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Goat

Release Date: February 20th, 2026

The team behind Spider-Verse and K-Pop: Demon Hunters returns with another animated spectacle, Goat, an animated movie. Sony Pictures Entertainment and NBA Champ Stephen Curry come together for a high-energy animated sports comedy, releasing on February 20, 2026.

Project Hail Mary
3 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Project Hail Mary

Release Date: March 20th, 2026

Ryan Gosling is on a mission to save humanity in Project Hail Mary from Amazon MGM Studios, releasing on March 20, 2026, and distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing in IMAX and other premium formats. Based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a lone astronaut who awakens aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of his mission—or his identity.

The Sheep Detectives
4 / 13
(Photograph: X)

The Sheep Detectives

Release Date: May 8th, 2026

May offers a tonal left turn with The Sheep Detectives from Amazon MGM Studios, a clever and original mystery that blends wit, heart, and an unexpected group of crime-solvers. Sony Pictures International Releasing will distribute the film starring Hugh Jackman and Bryan Cranston on 8th May, 2026, on the big screen.

Masters of the Universe
5 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Masters of the Universe

Release Date: June 5th, 2026

June brings spectacle with Masters of the Universe by Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Travis Knight, marking the powerful return of one of pop culture’s most iconic franchises to the big screen. Reimagined as an epic live-action sci-fi action-adventure, it releases on 5th June, 2026 and is distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing.

Shiver
6 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Shiver

Release Date: July 3rd, 2026

This is an upcoming high-stakes shark thriller directed by Tommy Wirkola starring Phoebe Dynevor. It follows residents of a coastal town as they fight off a catastrophic hurricane, raging floodwaters, and the threat of predatory sharks.

Evil Dead Burn
7 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Evil Dead Burn

Release Date: July 24th, 2026

Evil Dead Burn, releasing on July 24, 2026, is an upcoming American supernatural horror film directed by Sebastien Vanicek, which serves as the third standalone story in the Evil Dead franchise following Evil Dead (2013) and Evil Dead Rise (2023).

Spider Man: Brand New Day
8 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Spider Man: Brand New Day

Release Date: July 31st, 2026

The back half of the year belongs to legacy IP. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 31, 2026, swings into theatres with Tom Holland returning as cinema’s most beloved modern superhero—one who has never lost his popularity—alongside Zendaya under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton. The film has intense hype as Tom Holland marks a fresh start in the No-Way Home world, where Peter Parker was forgotten and is now facing new villains. At the same time, the surprise star cast, which is yet to be revealed, makes this title one of the most anticipated movies this year. Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2022 delivered a historic box-office run in India, grossing close to Rs 300 cr, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in India. Fueled by nostalgia, multigenerational appeal, and exceptional word-of-mouth, the film reaffirmed Spider-Man’s unmatched theatrical pull in India.

Insidious
9 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Insidious

Release Date: August 21st, 2026

Horror follows with Insidious on August 21, 2026, from Blumhouse, while Resident Evil is slated for September 18, 2026, directed by Zach Cregger, reimagining the survival-horror chaos through the eyes of a courier trapped in a citywide outbreak.

Resident Evil
10 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Resident Evil

Release Date: September 18th, 2026

Directed by Zach Cregger, an original horror story set within the established canon revolves around a courier named Bryan (Austin Abrams), who went to Raccoon General Hospital to deliver a package during the initial T-virus outbreak. The plot twists when he gets entangled in a struggle to survive against mutated creatures in the city.

The Social Reckoning
11 / 13
(Photograph: X)

The Social Reckoning

Release Date: October 9th, 2026

October sharpens its focus with The Social Reckoning, directed by Aaron Sorkin, chronicling a Facebook engineer and a journalist who expose the platform’s darkest secrets. Sorkin follows that with Archangel releasing in November 2026.

Archangel
12 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Archangel

Release Date: November 6th, 2026

The action-thriller film stars Jim Caviezel and is directed by Will Eubank. The movie centres on Henry "Fitz" Fitzgerald (Jim Caviezel), a former Green Beret and skilled weapon systems designer who has retired to a quiet, rural life in Wyoming. His peaceful and quiet life gets disturbed when a ruthless corporation attempts to seize the land and water rights of residents using brutal force.

Jumanji 3
13 / 13
(Photograph: X)

Jumanji 3

Release Date: December 11th, 2026

The year closes in pure blockbuster mode with Jumanji 3 in the month of December 2026, reuniting Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and the ensemble that will make it a beloved family adventure this Christmas.

Trending Photo

Valentine’s Day Special: 7 heartwarming Ranveer Singh characters we can’t help but love
8

Valentine’s Day Special: 7 heartwarming Ranveer Singh characters we can’t help but love

Iran killing patients on hospital beds, punishing medical staff for treating them, doctor claims
7

Iran killing patients on hospital beds, punishing medical staff for treating them, doctor claims

From Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary: Sony Pictures' massive 2026 lineup
13

From Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary: Sony Pictures' massive 2026 lineup

Canada school shooting: Police visited suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar's home many times over mental health issues
7

Canada school shooting: Police visited suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar's home many times over mental health issues

Canada school shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed own mother who once called to end trans hate
7

Canada school shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed own mother who once called to end trans hate