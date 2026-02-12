/From Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary: Sony Pictures' massive 2026 lineup

Release Date: July 31st, 2026

The back half of the year belongs to legacy IP. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 31, 2026, swings into theatres with Tom Holland returning as cinema’s most beloved modern superhero—one who has never lost his popularity—alongside Zendaya under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton. The film has intense hype as Tom Holland marks a fresh start in the No-Way Home world, where Peter Parker was forgotten and is now facing new villains. At the same time, the surprise star cast, which is yet to be revealed, makes this title one of the most anticipated movies this year. Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2022 delivered a historic box-office run in India, grossing close to Rs 300 cr, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in India. Fueled by nostalgia, multigenerational appeal, and exceptional word-of-mouth, the film reaffirmed Spider-Man’s unmatched theatrical pull in India.