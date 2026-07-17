/The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Josh Grisetti's cause of death revealed

Days after the entertainment world mourned the loss of Broadway performer and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actor Josh Grisetti, officials have reportedly confirmed his official cause of death. Grisetti, who died at the age of 44, was remembered by colleagues, students and fans for his work on stage and screen, as well as his dedication to musical theatre education.

What is the main cause of death of Josh Grisetti?

Josh Grisetti, who played the Ralph Emerson on the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel died on July 10. His friends had previously shared on social media that Grisetti died by suicide at the age of 44. However, as per the report of PEOPLE, a new autopsy documemt from the Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner states that in the report Grisetti died from a gunshot wound.

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The document lists associated injuries as multiple bilateral temporal calvarial fractures and a brain injury.

Josh Grisetti's family breaks silence over actor's death

Josh Grisetti's family broke their silence over the death of the actor. His family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support Grisetti's wife Mackenzie and their family during this difficult time. They wrote, "Our hearts are profoundly broken by the sudden passing of Josh Grisetti. Josh was a luminous force across Broadway, television, film, and academia, leaving an indelible imprint on the global creative community. The extraordinary outpouring of love from Los Angeles, New York, Virginia, and beyond stands as a moving testament to the depth of his impact.”

“Born from so many requests, this fund offers a practical way to express your love to Josh’s next of kin,” the family shared, adding that “contributions will directly cover Josh’s final arrangements” and “provide essential support for family. Your generosity allows us to focus entirely on grieving and supporting one another rather than navigating administrative strain.”

All about Josh Grisetti

Josh Grisetti was born in Washington, DC, in 1981. Grisetti starred in the York Theatre's 2008–2009 musical adaptation of Enter Laughing (originally titled So Long, 174th Street), garnering a Theatre World Award for "Outstanding Debut Performance" as well as Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations.