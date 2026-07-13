/The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Josh Grisetti dies by suicide at 44

Broadway actor Josh Grisetti died by suicide on Friday. Best known for his performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5, he was 44. The news of his demise was confirmed by his talent agent, Rick Ferrari, after friends from the theatre community mourned his death on social media.

Actor Rob McClure reveals the heartbreaking news

Rob McClure, who worked closely with Grisetti during the national tour of Something Rotten! and was among the first to pay tribute to the actor. He took to Instagram to share an emotional post that read, "It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday. I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this."

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Grisetti's agent, Rick Ferrari, also reacted to the news, saying, "I’m absolutely devastated. That’s all I can say," as quoted by Entertainment Weekly.

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Tributes pour in

As soon as the news surfaced, social media was flooded with tributes from fellow actors as well as fans. Actress Erika Henningsen, who appeared alongside Grisetti in Diner, wrote, "Oh Josh. I just loved you. I wish you were still here. Thank you for changing my life. Thank you for making me laugh. For making me think. For making me question. For making me believe in myself."

Actor Kelli Barrett, who worked with Grisetti in the 2009 Off-Broadway production of Knickerbocker Holiday, shared, "I cannot believe this is real. He was truly such a wonderful human who gave so much to so many. I can’t believe I’m saying ‘was.’ I am shook."

Who was Josh Grisetti

The actor and theatre artist was born on December 1, 1981, in Washington, D.C. He was loved for his performances in productions such as Spamalot, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Diner, It Shoulda Been You, and Something Rotten!

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Grisetti also appeared in several television shows, including ABC's The Knights of Prosperity and Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2023.

Additionally, he served as an associate professor and headed the BFA Musical Theatre programme at California State University, Fullerton.