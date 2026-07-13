/Fitness goals at 84! Harrison Ford proves age is just a number with his toned look during Los Angeles bike ride

Harrison Ford is proving that staying active never goes out of style. As the Hollywood icon turns 84 today, he was recently spotted enjoying a solo bike ride through Los Angeles, where his toned physique and muscular arms quickly grabbed everyone's attention. Ford braved the Southern California heat as he continued the fitness routine that has kept him in remarkable shape well into his eighties.

Harrison Ford's viral clip of toned physique at 84

The veteran actor has previously revealed that he stays fit through regular bike rides, tennis and functional strength training. Just days before his birthday, the Indiana Jones star was seen taking out time to go on a ride in California sunshine, revealing his impressively toned arms in a fitted black cycling tank and matching shorts.

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He completed the sporty look with black trainers, ankle socks, sunglasses and, importantly, a white cycling helmet. Several clips and photos of the actor have been going viral. One X user shared images of the actor, and several netizens flooded the comment section praising his physique at the age of 84.

One user wrote, "Bro is still flexing his muscles." Another user wrote, "Good for him. We would all be so lucky." “83 and still looking incredible. Harrison Ford is proving that staying active and taking care of yourself pays off. A true legend!” wrote the third user.

Harrison Ford's rise to global stardom

Born in 1942, in Chicago, Harrison Ford's journey was a rollercoaster ride. The Hollywood icon went from being a struggling actor working as a carpenter to achieving global superstardom as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise and Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones films.

Shortly after Star Wars, he landed another career-defining role as the adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), a role that solidified his status as an ultimate cinematic action hero. He expanded his repertoire with iconic sci-fi and thriller roles, including Rick Deckard in Blade Runner (1982) and CIA agent Jack Ryan in Patriot Games (1992).

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