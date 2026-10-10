/'Spent Rs 2,000 cr to elect Trump': Elon Musk bought US President's loyalty by writing the biggest political cheque in human history

Elon Musk wants Indians to see Mukesh Ambani as the villain of the Starlink story: a tycoon whose political money buys him the power to keep competitors out. On 10 October, to make the point, Musk shared reports about Reliance-linked donations to the BJP, and mockingly addressed Ambani as 'Prime Minister Ambani'.

What Musk Shared

Musk posted two reports on X. One was a 2022 Al Jazeera investigation into a Reliance-funded firm's social-media work for BJP campaigns. The other was a 2024 Indian Express article on a Reliance-linked company, Qwik Supply Chain, donating Rs 385 crore to the BJP, and Rs 25 crore to the Shiv Sena, through electoral bonds.

The intent was clear: here is the oligarch, here is the money, here is why Starlink is blocked.

Reuters reported that more than half of the firm is held by three Reliance Group companies, though Reliance says Qwik Supply is not a subsidiary of any Reliance entity. And the electoral-bond scheme itself was later struck down by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional, precisely because it let corporations funnel money to parties in secret.

But Look Who Is Raising It

The problem is not the fact. It is the messenger.

The man presenting a Rs 385 crore donation as proof of a corrupt moneyed nexus is himself the single largest private political spender in modern democratic history. In the 2024 US election, Musk gave roughly $239 million, about Rs 2,000 crore, to America PAC, the super PAC he created to elect Donald Trump, and spent more than $290 million, over Rs 2,400 crore, in total, as per reports.

In other words, the donation Musk is holding up as scandalous is roughly one-fifth of what he personally spent to install a president. By the standard he is applying to Ambani, Elon Musk is not the whistleblower. He is the exhibit.

The Comparison, Done Honestly

A fair piece has to concede the systems are not identical, and they are not.

Electoral bonds were anonymous corporate donations to a ruling party that Reliance has interests before; US super-PAC spending is publicly disclosed and legal, and is formally independent of the candidate. Those are real differences, and anyone claiming the two are exactly the same is overreaching.

But the differences cut against Musk as much as for him. His spending was not a quiet corporate cheque, it was a personal, record-shattering campaign to put one man in power, topped off with a $1-million-a-day voter giveaway that landed in court. He then took a role inside that government, over agencies that regulate his own companies. If Ambani's Rs 385 crore proves a businessman buying influence, Musk's Rs 2,000 crore and a seat in the administration prove it many times over.

The Real Point

An honest version of his argument would be: corporate political funding is corrosive everywhere, mine included. That is not the argument he is making. He is making the argument that one specific tycoon's donations are a crime against the Indian people, from behind the largest political chequebook any private individual has ever opened.

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