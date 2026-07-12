/Alliance: Sohail Khan reveals what led to divorce from Seema Sajdeh, says 'lost someone I truly loved'

Sohail Khan recently opened up about his marriage to Seema Sajdeh and what went wrong in their relationship. During a recent episode of Alliance, the former couple reunited after Seema entered the competition as a wildcard contestant. The reality series has given fans a glimpse into the cordial bond they continue to share despite their divorce.

Sohail Khan on his divorce

During a conversation inside the house, contestant Nikhil Chinappa asked Sohail, “Aurat ghar ko bigaad bhi sakti hai aur bana bhi sakti hai. Aapke ghar mein kiska haath tha? (A woman can either make or break a home. Who was responsible in your case?)”

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To which the actor responded, "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved."

Sohail's bond with Seema

Besides accepting responsibility for the breakdown of the marriage, the actor added, "She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it."

In the show, Seema also revealed that while their younger son, Yohan, is cheering for her to win the show, their elder son, Nirvaan, is rooting for Sohail.

In a separate conversation with Zaid Darbar, Sohail shared that both sons currently live with him, while Seema visits the house several times a week to meet them.

About Sohail-Seema's love story

The former couple got married in 1998 after eloping. They first tied the knot in an Arya Samaj ceremony and then had a nikkah. After 24 years of marriage, the two divorced in 2022.