/Alliance: Sohail Khan makes heartfelt confession as ex-wife Seema Sajdeh joins reality show

Amazon Prime Video's reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Khemu, with 16 participants in a high-pressure environment is constantly shifting, leading to several notable gameplay twists and turns. In one of the emotional moments yet, fashion designer Seema Sajdeh entered the show, reuniting with her ex-husband Sohail Khan, where the actor made a heartfelt confession.

Sohail Khan's emotional moment with Seema Sajdeh

In the promo of Alliance, host Kunal Khemu asks Sohail Khan to share his thoughts on seeing his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in the house. Sohail said it felt lovely and reflected on the 25 years they had spent together. He said, "Lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility. (If there were any mistakes between us, I take responsibility for them)."

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Sohail Khan's statement left Seema visibly touched, and she reacted with an 'aww'. The contestants too cheered for the duo's moment.

For the unversed, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh were married for over two decades. 24 years. They eloped and tied the knot in 1998 and subsequently parted ways, officially filing for divorce in 2022. Despite the end of their marriage, the two have maintained an amicable, friendly co-parenting relationship for their two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

What has happened in the Alliance show so far?

The show began, kicked off on June 26, and has been marked by intense drama, strategic betrayals and shocking eliminations. The 16 celebrity contestants entered the game in pre-decided pairs, but Kunal Khemu broke them apart, shuffling everyone into four factors.

Before the game even began, contestants were given a chance to switch their alliances. Nikhil Chinapa promptly accepted the offer to abandon his Warriors and replace Ravi Kishan in the Kings. Following the dramatic reshuffle, one of the show's biggest players, actor and politician Ravi Kishan, had to leave the headquarters due to immediate professional commitments.