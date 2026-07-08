/Lock Upp twist: Gaurav Khanna may enter show to meet Akanksha Chamola

New twist in Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. A lot of buzz is happening around the show, and now Bigg Boss winner Gaurav Khanna is reportedly set to enter the show as a special visitor. His entry is expected to be shocking for his estranged wife

Akanksha Chamola, who is currently inside the show’s jail. Since its premiere on June 27, the biggest headline the show made was Chamola’s shocking revelation.

On day 1, she announced that she and husband Khanna are separated and have been living apart for a year now. The news came as a shock to fans who had been following the couple closely ever since their love story gained attention during Gaurav’s Bigg Boss stint.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

There has been no official confirmation on Khanna’s reported entry yet.

Akanksha Chamola on her separation from Gaurav Khanna

Ever since her first appearance on Bigg Boss, when she entered the house to meet her husband, the couple and their love story became a fan favourite. However, it came as a shock when Chamola revealed on the very first day of Lock Upp that they are no longer together and had kept it hidden from the world.