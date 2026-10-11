/‘Had he known, would have been here’: CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke denied news of grandmother's death, family claims

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday (Oct 10), ahead of the group's planned protest at Jantar Mantar. His family says they tried to inform him that day of the death of his paternal grandmother. Police said in a statement that the message had been passed on to him.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday (Oct 11), Dipke's mother disputed this. "Had he known, he would have been here last night," she said. Unable to reach her son, she said the family had put the last rites on hold until he could attend.

Dipke alleged on Saturday (Oct 10) that Delhi Police assaulted and detained him after chaos broke out at Jantar Mantar. Dipke also claimed protesters were beaten during the crackdown, and Delhi Police had not officially responded to the allegations.