/Britney Spears defends controversial LA freeway stunt months after DUI arrest

Britney Spears is grabbing headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. The Oops I Did It Again hitmaker has addressed the backlash surrounding her controversial driving stunt on a Los Angeles freeway, defending her actions. The incident has drawn added attention because it comes months after Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later pleaded guilty to a reduced reckless-driving charge.

Britney Spears breaks silence over LA freeway incident

The pop singer was spotted standing atop a black Mercedes SUV on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, which sparked concern given that the street was swarmed with traffic. Following the picture's release, the singer took to Instagram and shared a snap of herself lying on top of the car roof with arms wide spread.

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Apart from the photos, the caption of the post read, “What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching to the lords, yet the days and hours of my reality!! Nothing is what it seems. Pss I think I need to come off the roof quite a bit more.”

Also Read: Britney Spears seen in newly released dashcam video from DUI incident

All about Britney Spears' DUI arrest

Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) on March 4, in Ventura County, California, after police responded to reports of an erratic driver. She ultimately avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser "wet reckless" charge and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Officers noted the distinct odour of alcohol, as well as red, watery eyes and slurred speech. When asked to step out of the car, Spears initially refused, citing fears of harassment, and offered to make the officers food at her house. She also stated, "I wasn't even drinking. I had a mimosa this morning".

Also Read: Britney Spears charged with DUI for combined use of alcohol and drugs