/Is Prabhas' Fauzi getting postponed? Producer addresses delay, says 'I am sorry that we are...'

Prabhas' Fauzi is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. However, disappointing news is making the rounds. However, nothing is officially confirmed, but it has been learned that the movie might have been postponed from December.
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is set to hit the theatres on Dec 3. However, it has now been said that the period drama is expected to arrive in 2027.
Is Prabhas' Fauzi getting postponed?
Prabhas' Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, has now been pushed to next year. The news of the delay has been confirmed by producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers during the pre-release event of Nani’s film The Paradise.
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“Fauzi is being pushed a little bit, but it's a next-level movie. You haven't seen Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It's a movie of that scale. However, I am sorry that we are pushing it [release date] a bit further. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It's such a massive and great movie,” Shankar said.
However, there is no official confirmation on this yet. And they have not shared when the movie is expected to be released yet.
He has not stated any reason behind this delay, but it has been said to avoid a clash with Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma and Dulquer Salmaan’s Sri Sri. Both films are releasing on Dec 4.
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Fauzi's first look
On July 16, the makers dropped the first poster of the movie, featuring the Baahubali actors. In the first look, the blood-drenched actor was seen sitting on a stone in the middle of a battlefield, surrounded by dead bodies. This is the actor's return to a grand period drama epic after Baahubali.
Fauzi is made under the production of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Tseries Films. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar & Bhushan Kumar.
Prabhas' work front
SS Rajamouli's films remain among the actor's highest-grossing movies, and he has delivered hits like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. But he has seen his fair share of flops, and this year, his movie, The Raja Saab, was a huge flop.