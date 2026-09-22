/National Film Awards 2026: Randeep Hooda wins Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda has marked a major milestone in his career by receiving his first National Film Award at the 72nd National Film Awards. The actor-filmmaker was honoured for his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting him with the prestigious award in Gujarat.

Randeep Hooda wins Best Debut Director

Randeep Hooda has been honoured with the Best Debut Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards. The recognition comes for his first directorial, marking a major milestone in his career with a film that explores the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

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Also Read: Randeep Hooda arrives in Gujarat for his first National Film Award

TheLaal Rangactor wore a traditional ethnic outfit, featuring an off-white Jodhpuri suit (also known as a Bandhgala), paired with black pants and a burgundy pocket square detail. He is also wearing the signature National Film Award brooch pinned to his jacket, along with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Before receiving the honour, the actor expressed his gratitude for the massive win upon arriving for the ceremony. Talking to the media at the airport, Hooda stated, “This is my first National Award. I am very grateful to be a part of these awards. Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a moment I'm still trying to process. This film asked more of me than anything I've ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I'm glad we saw it through and overcame each of them. Despite that, we somehow kept finding the strength to move forward. As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility to tell Veer Savarkar's story with sincerity and honesty.”

Also Read: Randeep Hooda reacts to National Award win for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a 2024 biographical drama based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, the film explores his life from childhood through his revolutionary activities, imprisonment in the Cellular Jail, and later political ideology.

Apart from Hooda, the film features an ensemble cast, including Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai Savarkar, Amit Sial as Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, Rajesh Khera as Mahatma Gandhi, Lokesh Mittal as B. R. Ambedkar, Brajesh Jha as Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mrinal Dutt as Madan Lal Dhingra, among others.

About the 72nd National Film Awards