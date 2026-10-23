/Bigg Boss 20: Panchayat's Aasif Khan had a massive heart attack at 34, wife reveals why he lied and called it acid reflux

Are you also a Bigg Boss fan who was surprised by the latest revelation about Aasif Khan’s health? The recent episode of Salman Khan’s reality show brought the contestant’s medical condition to light for the first time, sparking questions and discussion among viewers. Amid the growing buzz, his wife, Zeba, shared a lengthy social media post explaining Aasif’s medical history and addressing the claims made against him.

What did Aasif Khan’s wife say?

On October 22, Zeba took to Instagram to share the medical history of the Bigg Boss 20 contestant. In a lengthy note, she explained that Khan suffered a heart attack last year at the age of 34 and shared a picture of Aasif resting in a hospital bed.

While Zeba’s Instagram account is private, she collaborated with her husband’s account to share the post. She captioned it as, "I stayed silent, hoping time would heal the hurt and people would move on. But the accusations and negativity directed at my husband and our family have made it impossible to stay quiet any longer. Having witnessed Aasif’s pain firsthand, I feel I owe it to him and our family to share the truth. Yes, Aasif had a heart attack. A massive one. At just 34."

Stating that what the couple went through was real, Zeba said it disturbed her that she had to share Aasif’s medical history just to prove it to viewers. She added, "When Aasif initially said it was GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease), and not a heart attack, it was out of fear. He worried that a serious health condition could cost him the projects he had worked hard for and close doors to future opportunities. In an industry where opportunities are uncertain, especially without backing, that fear was real."

"I will never forget being told his main coronary artery was completely blocked, the ICU, the stent, or holding my husband as he cried, afraid of losing the future he had dreamed of. Aasif had already lost his father to a heart attack as a child. Surviving one himself brought back that heartbreak and the fear of leaving his own family behind," Zeba wrote.

'When did entertainment become an excuse for cruelty?': Questions Aasif Khan's wife

Aasif Khan’s wife further condemned the online abuse and threats directed at the Bigg Boss 20 contestant and his family. She wrote, "Bigg Boss is an entertainment reality show. When did entertainment become an excuse for cruelty? When did disagreements become a reason to

threaten someone’s life or target their family? Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But criticism is not cruelty, and disagreement should never become a reason to wish harm upon someone."

"This is bigger than Aasif. Every survivor and every family who has watched a loved one fight for their life deserves compassion, not ridicule. Behind every contestant is a real person, a family and a life beyond the cameras. Please choose empathy. Please choose kindness. No disagreement should ever come at the cost of basic human decency," she concluded.

When was Aasif Khan’s health issue revealed on Bigg Boss 20?

In Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 20, Aasif Khan’s health issue came to light during the nomination task when fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer made a remark about a "dil ka daura" (heart attack). When Mahhi Vij called Touqeer boring and stamped his face, the singer made a statement, jokingly saying, "Mujhe dil ka daura aa raha hai" (I’m having a heart attack).

Aasif took the comment personally, believing it was a direct mock of his health, which led to a major confrontation. Qazi later apologised and clarified that the comment was actually a response to Mahhi Vij calling him boring, not directed at Aasif.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host for his seventeenth consecutive season. So far, contestants Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari, and Aman Gandhi have been eliminated from the house.

The house has witnessed two wildcard entrants, Manish Giel and Nakul Dhull. However, Dhull had a physical altercation with Gullu and was asked to leave the show for breaking the rules. The reality show streams daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.