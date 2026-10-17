/Bigg Boss 20 new twist: Arishfa Khan turns rebel after losing one life in ration task

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, viewers witnessed a storm in the house as Arishfa Khan revealed a bold and rebellious side of her personality. Her unexpected behaviour surprised and annoyed her fellow housemates, sparking fresh tensions and bringing a new twist to the game once again.

Arishfa Khan loses her cool after losing one life

In Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 20, Arishfa Khan was seen in a rebellious mood after losing one of her lives during a ration task. She then created a mess in the house by throwing pillows and cushions around, prompting the other housemates to question her behaviour.

What is the ration task all about?

Bigg Boss called all the housemates and asked them to name one person whose two lives were still safe. The housemates had to make the decision within 20 minutes, as each passing minute would reduce their ration by 5 per cent.

By majority vote, the housemates chose Arishfa Khan, who received six votes for taking her life. As a result, they were left with 55 per cent of their ration.

The decision deeply upset Arishfa, and she began creating havoc in the house. Several housemates tried to calm her down, but she was not ready to listen to anyone. Later, the actress expressed her anger to ScoutOP and Aman. Kanika Mann questioned Uditi Singh and Aman for not taking a stand for Arishfa. Later, Arishfa was seen breaking down in tears in the bedroom area.

Who is Arishfa Khan?

Arishfa Khan is an actress, digital creator, and model. She cemented her reputation in the industry after starting her career as a child artist in 2012 with the television show Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat. She later acted in popular serials such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, Jeannie Aur Juju, Uttaran, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Gangaa, Meri Durga, and Papa By Chance.



She later became a prominent social media influencer with millions of followers on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host for his seventeenth consecutive season. So far, contestants Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, and Rhiti Tiwari have been eliminated from the house.