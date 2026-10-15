/Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull evicted after massive fight with Gullu, shares first post

The latest episode ofBigg Boss 20 took a major turn after the house witnessed an explosive fight between Nakul Dhull and Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, on Tuesday. The brawl led to the wildcard contestant’s abrupt exit. After his exit, Nakul shared his first post on social media, offering a glimpse into his reaction to the dramatic event and comparing his journey with those of the other contestants.

Nakul Dhull evicted

On Wednesday’s episode ofBigg Boss 20,the second wildcard contestant, Nakul Dhull, was evicted after an aggressive physical fight with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar. After the initial shock of the eviction, the content creator took to Instagram to react on the episode.

In his post, he shared a picture of himself sitting on a bench in the garden area, chose Sidhu Moose Wala’s famous song as the background music of his story, “Signed to God,” and also added a caption that read, “apne 2 din >>> unke 100 din.(My 2 days >>>to their 100 days).

What happened between Nakul and Gullu?

After the nomination task, the housemates witnessed a verbal fight between Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP. After the task ended, Touqeer went to Scout to resolve their clash and hugged him. During the hug, he playfully spat in the gamer’s ear, which both contestants took as a joke.

After some time, Qazi Touqeer was sitting with Gullu and Aman Gandhi, explaining that he had spat in ScoutOP’s ear during a playful interaction. Nakul overheard the discussion and went straight to the YouTuber to inform him, leading Scout to question Qazi about discussing the matter behind his back.

Qazi defended himself, saying the comment was made in jest, and asked Gullu to explain the situation to Nakul. This further enraged Nakul, and the conversation soon became heated, prompting him to charge at Gullu, push him, and tear his sweater. The other housemates rushed in to separate them, but Nakul continued charging at Gullu.

Nakul’s behaviour upset the other contestants, including Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, and Kanika Mann, who tried to make Nakul understand that his actions were wrong. Several women in the house also condemned the violence, saying they no longer felt safe with him around. Aasif Khan and Mahhi even demanded his eviction.

Following the incident, Bigg Boss addressed the housemates and reminded them that physical violence was a serious violation of the show’s rules. Nakul was subsequently evicted for breaking the house rules after spending only two days in the Bigg Boss house.

Who is Nakul Dhull?

For the unversed, Nakul Dhull is a digital content creator who has 1.9 million followers on Instagram. He built his presence through social media, where he posts videos, livestreams, and trolls other personalities.

Along with Nakul Dhull, Salman Khan, the host of the long-running reality show, had also welcomed one more wild card entry, Manish Goel. Manish is a well-known Indian television and film actor who rose to recognition through the TV industry. He has also appeared in several other serials.

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