/Are Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel set to start work on Salaar 2 soon? What the new post hints at

On the special occasion of Prabhas' birthday, director Prashanth Neel reunited with the superstar. And the photo shared by the makers said nothing but gave a big hint about Salaar Part 2 that had fans buzzing for a while now.

After the phenomenal run of Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire as one of the most-watched titles on OTT, director Neel reunited with superstar Prabhas on his birthday eve.

Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, released in 2023 and starring Prabhas, emerged as a massive cinematic phenomenon, setting a new benchmark in Indian cinema.

Sharing a happy picture of the two, the makers hinted at their possible collaboration, calling them the DINO-mite duo back together.

“A special day and a special reunion Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can't wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action #Salaar2,” the post read.

Not only Neel, but also his wife, Likitha Reddy, shared a sweet photo with Prabhas and wrote, "Happy birthday to my Fauji... (sic)."

This post hints at the duo's reunion for Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. However, the makers are yet to reveal any official updates on when the film will go on floors.

Directed by Neel, the film broke several box-office records and won the hearts of audiences with its engaging story set in the dystopian city-state of Khansaar.

Adding to the joy of his special day, as superstar Prabhas celebrates his birthday today, director Prashanth Neel recently met the actor on his birthday eve to congratulate him and discuss the exciting path ahead.

On the work front, Prabhas has a busy lineup. He has a slate of films, whether it's Fauzi or Kalki 2898 AD. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Kalki shared his first look from the second part. A new post from Fauzi has also been shared.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is made under the production of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Tseries Films.