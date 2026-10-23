/Kalki 2898 AD 2: Prabhas returns as Bhairava, makers drop first-look video on his 47th birthday

Good news for Prabhas fans! After confirming the sequel to the blockbuster sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, the makers unveiled the first-look video of Prabhas as Bhairava on Friday, October 23, coinciding with his 47th birthday. The video offers fans a glimpse of his return to the futuristic world and has further heightened excitement for the highly anticipated sequel.

Prabhas’ first look from Kalki 2898 AD sequel is out

On Friday, Nag Ashwin and the team behind the blockbuster sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD shared a BTS video of Prabhas, who is set to return as Bhairava in the project. Coinciding with his 47th birthday, the team captioned the clip, which read, "To the superhero of Indian Cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD ⚡"

The 32-second video offers a glimpse into the making of Kalki 2898 AD 2, giving fans a peek at the grand scale of the upcoming sci-fi spectacle. Prabhas is set to reprise his role as Bhairava, the bounty hunter, and sports a new look featuring armour and his futuristic vehicle, Bujji.

The camera does not fully reveal Prabhas’ face, but the glimpse showcases his transformation for the character. The actor is seen in the shadows with long hair and a beard.

Fans' reaction

After the video went viral and gained more attention online, several fans took to the comments section to express their excitement about the actor’s first look. One user wrote, "2000Cr loading darling😭🔥" Another user wrote, "SO EXCITED!"

Another Prabhas fan wished the actor, writing, "Happy birthday Anna 🤩🔥" Predicting the film’s success, one user wrote, "Be Ready For Magnum Opus🔥"

About Kalki 2898 AD sequel

After the massive success of the original film, which was released in June 2024, Nag Ashwin is returning with its sequel. Prabhas will reprise his lead role as Bhairava, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, who will return in their respective roles as Ashwatthama and Supreme Yaskin.