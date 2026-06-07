/Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Nag Ashwin confirms filming will resume next month

There has been a major update for the fans of Kalki 2898 AD. Director Nag Ashwin has opened up about the next installment, revealing that the production is moving ahead. He has confirmed that the team is set to resume filming from next month.

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2

Sharing the details about the film to Aakashavaani, he said, "Kalki 2 has already begun. We are making preparations to continue shooting from next month and complete it at a rapid pace."

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The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement among fans as they are ready to witness the follow-up to one of Indian cinema's biggest sci-fi projects.

Kalki 2 to release in 2027

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the film is expected to hit theatres in December 2027. "The makers of Kalki 2 are planning an extensive post-production process, given the heavy visual effects and world-building required for the futuristic spectacle," a source said. "Kalki 2 team is planning large-scale action sequences with Prabhas, and the groundwork for the same has already begun. The sequel is a lot bigger than the first part, as the real battle in the world of Kalki begins here."

About the Kalki 2 cast

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's exit from the franchise had sparked a lot of buzz online. The makers took to social media and said, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

While the first film concluded with several unanswered questions, the sequel is set to mark the return of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. As per reports, Sai Pallavi may replace Padukone as the female lead.