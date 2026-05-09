/Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's Kalki 2 gears up for December 2027 release: Reports

After the success of Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in 2024, the makers are busy with its sequel. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the second installment of the blockbuster film is expected to hit theatres next year, sending fans into a frenzy.
When will Kalki 2 release?
According to Pinkvilla, the upcoming film will release in December 2027 and is expected to raise the scale of the futuristic saga. In the sequel, the battle against Supreme Yaskin is said to become intense, and the film will reportedly see the return of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, with Sai Pallavi joining the cast to play a major role in the new chapter.
Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD review: A film about giant Amitabh Bachchan, flying Prabhas and distressed Deepika Padukone
As per the report, the shoot is progressing steadily, and major portions are likely to be completed by April next year. "Makers of Kalki 2 are planning an extensive post-production process, given the heavy visual effects and world-building required for the futuristic spectacle," a source told Pinkvilla.
Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD, 2.0, Brahmāstra: Top 6 Indian science fiction movies you must watch on Netflix, Prime and more
Trending Stories
Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan to begin filming in Hyderabad; details inside
Large-scale action sequence
Just like the first installment, the upcoming film is also rooted in a dystopian world filled with large-scale visual effects and elaborate action sequences. "Kalki 2 team is planning large-scale action sequences with Prabhas, and the groundwork for the same has already begun. The sequel is a lot bigger than the first part, as the real battle in the world of Kalki begins here," the report further added.
About Kalki
While the makers have not officially announced the release date of Kalki 2, several behind-the-scenes visuals have surfaced online. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the 2024 sci-fi film showcased a post-apocalyptic world in which a group of people tries to save a woman pregnant with Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar, Kalki, from an evil supreme god-king, Yaskin. It reportedly grossed over ₹1,100 crore worldwide and was made on a ₹600 crore budget.