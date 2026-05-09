/Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's Kalki 2 gears up for December 2027 release: Reports

After the success of Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in 2024, the makers are busy with its sequel. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the second installment of the blockbuster film is expected to hit theatres next year, sending fans into a frenzy.

When will Kalki 2 release?

According to Pinkvilla, the upcoming film will release in December 2027 and is expected to raise the scale of the futuristic saga. In the sequel, the battle against Supreme Yaskin is said to become intense, and the film will reportedly see the return of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, with Sai Pallavi joining the cast to play a major role in the new chapter.

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As per the report, the shoot is progressing steadily, and major portions are likely to be completed by April next year. "Makers of Kalki 2 are planning an extensive post-production process, given the heavy visual effects and world-building required for the futuristic spectacle," a source told Pinkvilla.

Large-scale action sequence

Just like the first installment, the upcoming film is also rooted in a dystopian world filled with large-scale visual effects and elaborate action sequences. "Kalki 2 team is planning large-scale action sequences with Prabhas, and the groundwork for the same has already begun. The sequel is a lot bigger than the first part, as the real battle in the world of Kalki begins here," the report further added.

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