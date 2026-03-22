/Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan to begin filming in Hyderabad; details inside

The much-awaited sequel of Kalki 2898 AD has already gone on floors, and as per the latest update, the shooting for the mythological sci-fi film is currently underway in Hyderabad, leaving fans excited for the ambitious project of director Nag Ashwin.

Dulquer Salmaan in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

As per 123 Telugu reports, Dulquer Salmaan and JD Chakravarthy are joining the production, and Prabhas, who played Bhairava in the first part, is also expected to join the filming soon.

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However, the makers are yet to confirm the update.

Amitabh Bachchan finished his portion of the shoot

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly completed his part for the current schedule and is back in Mumbai. The veteran actor is set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama.

Earlier, he had hinted at the film's progress by sharing a few glimpses from the set. Bachchan also opened up about his Hyderabad shoot commitments due to which he missed his regular Sunday interactions with fans.

Additionally, fans are also excited for the reunion of Bachchan with Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades. The duo was last seen in the 1985 film Geraftaar.

Reports also suggest that scenes featuring Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, and JD Chakravarthy have already been shot. Some sequences of the film with Bachchan and Haasan took place in Shankarpally.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the mythological film is set in a dystopian future. The first part was released in 2024, and the cast featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

As Deepika Padukone has reportedly exited the project, she will not reprise her role as Sum 80 in the sequel. As per the speculation, Sai Pallavi may step in as a replacement, but the news has not been confirmed yet.