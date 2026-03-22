/Rohit Shetty firing case: Key accused Golu Pandit arrested from Agra; details inside

The firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence sparked a wave of discussion on social media. In the latest update, the Mumbai Crime Branch has reportedly arrested a key suspect named Pradeep Sharma alias Golu Pandit from Uttar Pradesh, and further investigation is underway.

According to reports, Pandit was arrested in Agra during a collaborative operation by the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). Officials have confirmed that he is likely to be presented before a Mumbai court on Sunday, March 22.

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Who is Golu Pandit?

As per reports, the suspect is said to have a crucial role in planning the attack. He allegedly arranged the shooters, offered logistical assistance, and acted as a connection between the perpetrators and the fugitive prime suspect, Shubham Lonkar.

Authorities stated that Pandit will face charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Additionally, officials also stated that he was reportedly in Tihar Jail when the incident took place, but allegedly managed to coordinate the attack from inside. Later, at the end of February, he secured bail, and since then, he had been hiding before the authorities arrested him again.

What was the incident?

On February 1, at least five rounds were fired outside Shetty's residence in Juhu. The incident took place in the early hours, and the first floor of the building was said to be the target, with one bullet hitting the glass of a gym inside the premises.

According to reports, the attack was allegedly carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and Lonkar later claimed responsibility through a social media post.

He is also wanted in several other cases, including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and a firing outside Salman Khan’s residence.